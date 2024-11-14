Jairam questions Modi over caste census in Bihar

NEW DELHI: Ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Bihar, the Congress on Wednesday posed a series of questions on Bihar, asking if the PM thinks that a caste census is divisive and will he take decisive steps to remove the “arbitrary” 50 per cent ceiling on reservations for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and OBCs.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, asked if the PM thinks that a caste census is divisive. “Under pressure from the Congress and RJD, the Nitish Kumar government was forced to release the Bihar Caste Census data in October 2023.