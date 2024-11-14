Mann chopper fails to take off, 10 flights from Delhi diverted

CHANDIGARH: Airports in Delhi and Chandigarh on Wednesday bore the brunt of heavy smog: 10 flights were diverted from the national capital, including six to Jaipur and one to Lucknow. And in Punjab, where a record 7,112 stubble burning cases have been reported, CM Bhagwant Mann’s flight could not take off from Chandigarh for Bathinda, forcing him to travel by road.

On Tuesday, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar was unable to land at Ludhiana due to poor visibility. The plane carrying Dhankhar was diverted to Amritsar International Airport, where Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney and Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar rushed to receive the Vice-President. After landing at Amritsar, the plane got refueled and took off to Indore.