PM says government committed to holistic approach to health

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his government is adopting a holistic approach towards health in the country. He said the projects initiated in Bihar’s Darbhanga would bring about a huge change in the health sector.

Lauding Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his leadership in transforming the state, the PM said Kumar’s efforts pulled the state out of what he described as the era of ‘jungle raj.”

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and inaugurating several key infrastructure projects worth Rs 12,000 crore, Modi said the country was progressing steadily towards becoming ‘Vikshit Bharat.’ “The current generation is fortunate to witness this transformation,” he said.