PM says government committed to holistic approach to health

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his government is adopting a holistic approach towards health in the country. He said the projects initiated in Bihar’s Darbhanga would bring about a huge change in the health sector.
Lauding Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his leadership in transforming the state, the PM said Kumar’s efforts pulled the state out of what he described as the era of ‘jungle raj.”
Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and inaugurating several key infrastructure projects worth Rs 12,000 crore, Modi said the country was progressing steadily towards becoming ‘Vikshit Bharat.’ “The current generation is fortunate to witness this transformation,” he said.
Reaffirming his government’s commitment to development, he said the schemes introduced across Bihar would not only accelerate growth but also create job opportunities.
Detailing his government’s comprehensive approach to healthcare, Modi said the first priority of his government was disease prevention, followed by accurate diagnosis and treatment. “We have started more than 1.5 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in the country with the aim of providing medical care for early detection of diseases,” adding that more than 4 crore people have benefited from treatments under this initiative.
He said the government has already fulfilled its commitment to include senior citizens above 70 years of age in the Ayushman Bharat scheme, with free treatment already being provided to this age group, irrespective of family income.
Turning to the recurring flood issues in North Bihar, particularly in the Kosi and Mithila regions, Modi touched upon the government’s ongoing efforts to address challenges posed by annual flooding. He assured that a comprehensive plan had been announced in this year’s Budget to tackle the issue. He stressed that the government was fully dedicated to providing relief and building resilience against floods.
Modi praised Bihar’s rich heritage, describing the state as one of India’s largest centers of cultural legacy. He said the government’s development approach was guided by the dual principles of ‘Vikas’ (development) and ‘Virasat’ (heritage).
Modi lauded Nitish Kumar, commending the state’s model of good governance under the “double-engine government.”