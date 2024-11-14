RSS plans 3-day meet on promoting research culture among students

As part of ‘VIVIBHA 2024’, the ‘karyakartas’ (activists) of the Bharatiya Shiksha Mandal have already reached out to over a million students and researchers, more than one lakh teachers, and over 10,000 educational institutions.

Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal’s national president Sachchidanand Joshi told the media that research papers submitted for the event were evaluated by a panel of subject experts. The selected researchers will have the opportunity to present their work at the conference.

Joshi emphasized that Bharat-centric research initiatives would not only enhance the quality of the research work but also foster skills in learning, writing, and research among the youth.

He said VIVIBHA 2024 would inspire young researchers to focus on rural development and preservation of the Indian knowledge system, both of which are crucial to realising the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India).