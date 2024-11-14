RSS plans 3-day meet on promoting research culture among students

NEW DELHI: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will inaugurate a three-day conference beginning November 15 on promoting research culture among the youth.
The conference ‘Vision for Viksit Bharat’ or ‘VIVIBHA 2024’ is being organised by the Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal, an RSS affiliate, at SGT University in Gurugram.
Kavindra Taliyan, the convener of the Youth United for Vision and Action (YUVA), expressed optimism that the event would see participation from students and the youth.
As part of ‘VIVIBHA 2024’, the ‘karyakartas’ (activists) of the Bharatiya Shiksha Mandal have already reached out to over a million students and researchers, more than one lakh teachers, and over 10,000 educational institutions.
Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal’s national president Sachchidanand Joshi told the media that research papers submitted for the event were evaluated by a panel of subject experts. The selected researchers will have the opportunity to present their work at the conference.
Joshi emphasized that Bharat-centric research initiatives would not only enhance the quality of the research work but also foster skills in learning, writing, and research among the youth.
He said VIVIBHA 2024 would inspire young researchers to focus on rural development and preservation of the Indian knowledge system, both of which are crucial to realising the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India).
As part of VIVIBHA 2024, an exhibition is also being set up using Artificial Intelligence, focusing on the theme of ‘Research to Realisation’ and Indian Knowledge System.
“The exhibition will showcase India’s contributions in knowledge and science, spanning from the pioneering insights of ancient sages to groundbreaking innovations of modern scientists of India,” said Joshi.
Expo set up using AI
Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal’s national president Sachchidanand Joshi said that research papers submitted for the event were evaluated by a panel of subject experts. The selected researchers will have the opportunity to present their work at the conference. As part of VIVIBHA 2024, an exhibition is also being set up using Artificial Intelligence, focusing on the theme of ‘Research to Realisation’ and Indian Knowledge System.