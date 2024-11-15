India, Nepal, Bangladesh launch trilateral power-sharing agreement

NEW DELHI: A trilateral power-sharing agreement between India, Nepal, and Bangladesh came into effect on Friday, marking the start of electricity supply from Nepal to Bangladesh via an Indian grid.

This is the first trilateral power transaction which has been carried out through the Indian grid.

The initiative was jointly inaugurated virtually by Union Minister for Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, along with Md. Fouzul Kabir Khan, Adviser to the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Bangladesh, and Dipak Khadka, Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Nepal.

India announced its decision to facilitate the first trilateral power transaction from Nepal to Bangladesh through the Indian grid during the visit of former Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' to India, from May 31 to June 3, 2023. The agreement includes the export of up to 40 MW of power.