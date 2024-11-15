Tragedy strikes wedding party: Four dead in Uttrakhand's Roorkee road accident

DEHRADUN: A devastating accident occurred on Thursday night in Haridwar district when a vehicle carrying wedding party members overturned and crashed into a road divider near Manglaur, claiming four lives, local police reported. "The car flipped over, resulting in the unfortunate fatalities of the passengers," confirmed a police spokesperson.

According to the Manglaur police, a Scorpio car en route to a wedding in Chandrapuri, Roorkee lost control and overturned in Manglaur. The accident resulted in the deaths of four individuals, while four young men sustained serious injuries.

According to police reports, "Three young men died at the scene, while one succumbed to his injuries in the hospital." The community is in shock as they mourn the loss of life during what was meant to be a joyous occasion.

According to the Manglaur police, a wedding procession was travelling from Akhtiyarpur village in Meerut to Chandrapuri in Roorkee on Thursday night. Reports indicate that eight young men from the village were travelling in a Scorpio car to attend the wedding.

"As the car reached Manglaur, it suddenly lost control and overturned," a police spokesperson stated. "The vehicle collided with the divider, resulting in serious injuries to all eight occupants."

Passersby reported the accident to the Manglaur police station. "As soon as we received the information, the Manglaur police arrived at the scene and rushed all the injured to the civil hospital in Roorkee," an official stated.

According to the Manglaur police, three individuals—Amit, son of Vansh; Sonu, son of Mukesh; and Sujal, son of Satish—lost their lives in the incident. "The driver of the vehicle, Chirag, aged 25, also succumbed to his injuries," Incharge of the Manglaur police station Shanti Kumar Gangwar told TNIE.