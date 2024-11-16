Ensure fair compensation for traditional content creators: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: NEW DELHI: Union minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw has stressed on the need for fair compensation for traditional content creators, who have been edged out by the shift from traditional to digital media.

In his address at an event to commemorate the National Press Day, Vaishnaw said that the shift from traditional to digital media has financially impacted conventional media, which invests heavily in journalistic integrity and editorial processes. He also highlighted the asymmetry in bargaining power between digital platforms and conventional media.

“The efforts made by the conventional media in creating content needs to be fairly and suitably compensated”, he said.

Addressing the challenges posed by AI systems, he emphasised the need to safeguard the intellectual property (IP) rights of original creators.

“AI models today can generate creative content based on vast datasets they are trained on. But what happens to the rights and recognition of the original creators who contributed to that data? Are they being compensated or acknowledged for their work?” the Minister questioned. “This is not just an economic issue, it is an ethical issue too”, he added.

He also called for accountability in digital media to combat fake news and safeguard democracy.

“Digital media platforms must come up with solutions that account for the impact their systems have on society,” he said.

The Union Minister was speaking at a program on National Press Day, organised by the Press Council of India (PCI).

Highlighting India’s vibrant and diverse media ecosystem, he pointed out four key challenges; fake news and misinformation, fair compensation for content creators, Algorithmic Bias and the Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Intellectual Property Rights, the society is facing due to the changing landscape of media and press.

Vaishnaw raised a critical question about the rapid growth of digital media and the responsibility for the content published on these platforms.

He mentioned that globally, debates are intensifying over whether the Safe Harbor provisions are still appropriate, given their role in enabling the spread of misinformation, riots, and even acts of terrorism.

“Shouldn’t platforms operating in a context as complex as India adopt a different set of responsibilities? These pressing questions underline the need for a new framework that ensures accountability and safeguards the social fabric of the nation," he added.