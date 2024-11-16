Five Naxalites killed, two security personnel injured in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region

Two jawans sustained bullet injuries during the gunfight, but their condition is reported to be stable.

“Based on an intelligence input about the presence of Maoists in the north Abujhmad (meaning unfamiliar land) region, a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), and Border Security Force (BSF) left on the planned operation,” said a police officer in Bastar.

“During the search campaign at around 8 am, an encounter resulted after the Maoists opened fire on the forces that came close to their hideout location. So far, five bodies of Maoists have been recovered from the encounter site,” the officer added.