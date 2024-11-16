If Congress wins, won’t let anyone snatch ‘jal, jungle & zameen’ of tribals: Rahul

RANCHI/MUMBAI : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of serving the interests of billionaires who want to snatch the ‘jal, jungle and zameen’ (land, water and forests) of tribals.

Gandhi also charged Modi with seeking to destroy the Constitution which is the “soul of the country”. “PM Modi says Rahul is flashing a red book. Its content is important, not the colour. Had you read it, you would not have been spreading hatred and dividing society,” Gandhi said in a rally in Godda district.