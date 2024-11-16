If Congress wins, won’t let anyone snatch ‘jal, jungle & zameen’ of tribals: Rahul

RANCHI/MUMBAI : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of serving the interests of billionaires who want to snatch the ‘jal, jungle and zameen’ (land, water and forests) of tribals.
Gandhi also charged Modi with seeking to destroy the Constitution which is the “soul of the country”. “PM Modi says Rahul is flashing a red book. Its content is important, not the colour. Had you read it, you would not have been spreading hatred and dividing society,” Gandhi said in a rally in Godda district.
“It is a fight of ideology between the INDIA bloc and BJP-RSS. We are protecting the Constitution and BJP-RSS is trying to dump it in the trash bin. They are spreading violence and trying to divide society on the basis of caste, creed and religion,” he alleged.
Addressing another rally at Bermo in Bokaro, Gandhi said the Congress, if voted to power, will ensure caste census and remove the 50% cap on the reservation.
He promised to increase reservation of STs, SCs and OBCs to 28%, 12% and 27%, respectively.
‘Rs 7,000 per quintal promise for soyabean’
Rahul said the MVA is going to take historic steps for the farmers of Maharashtra by fixing Rs 7,000 per quintal plus bonus for soyabean. He said the MVA will form a committee to fix fair price for onions and right MSP for cotton as well.
Gandhi said for the last three elections, the BJP has been promising an MSP of Rs 6,000 for soyabean but even today farmers are forced to sell the soybean grown with their hard work for Rs 3,000-4,000. “MVA will give our farmers their rights, fruits of hard work and justice,” Gandhi said in a post.