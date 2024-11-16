NIA exercise to identify supporters of ULFA-1

NEW DELHI: The NIA has launched an exercise to identify supporters and overground workers of banned United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA-I) and help police and security forces either arrest or neutralise them, sources said.
“Analysis of forward and backward linkages will help identify perpetrators of violence and overground workers of ULFA (I),” a source said.
“As far as Assam is concerned, we have started identifying such OGWs or sympathisers of ULFA-I,” the source said, adding that members of several NGOs and civil society organisations in Assam “are also under the radar.”
The source said, “We have inputs that people from different walks of life are helping the ULFA-I. The recovery of several bombs during the Independence Day celebrations in Assam has substantiated it.”
It also learnt from the sources that participants during the recently concluded two-day anti-terror conference also deliberated over the strategy to be adopted by the law enforcement agencies to counter the threat posed by ULFA militants.
Indicating that embedding of NIA teams since beginning helped the security force in countering grenade attacks in November-December last year in Assam, an official said.