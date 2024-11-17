Man stabbed to death in UP's Deoria

DEORIA: A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place around 10 pm on Saturday when Vishal Singh from Holi Ballia village had gone out of the village for some work, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sankalp Sharma said.

An unidentified person attacked Singh with a knife near Deoria-Karahkol road, Sharma said.

He was taken to the community health centre by locals, but when his condition became critical, he was sent to Maharishi Devraha Baba Medical College, Deoria, the SP said.

However, when there was no improvement in his condition, he was referred to BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur, where he died, the officer said.

According to Sharma, they have not received any complaint from the victim's family yet, following which a case can be registered and an investigation can be launched.

The SP inspected the spot and as a precaution, police force from several police stations have been deployed in the area.