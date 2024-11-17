Om Birla hails PM Modi's leadership for boosting India's global prominence

DEHRADUN: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has asserted that India will lead the world in the 21st century, emphasising that this responsibility will be a collective duty of the youth and all citizens of the nation.

Speaking as the chief guest at the annual function of Tons Bridge School on Sunday, Birla stated, "Today, we are pleased to see that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is taking a prominent role on the global stage. India is progressing in every direction, and due to Prime Minister Modi's leadership capabilities, the world's confidence in India has increased."

Emphasising India's growing global stature, Birla remarked, "India's leadership potential is elevating the country's name worldwide. Many luminaries, like former President Abdul Kalam Azad, have illuminated India's name on the global stage and continue to inspire millions."

Birla also expressed his concerns regarding environmental issues, stating, "The entire world is deeply concerned about the environment today. Environmentalist Padma Vibhushan Dr. Anil Joshi has made significant strides in this direction by initiating a public movement focusing on water, forests, and land, thereby raising awareness about environmental issues."

He emphasised that the inspiration to protect water, forests, and land should begin in childhood. Students should strive to live their lives in harmony with the environment and make efforts to conserve water.

Birla expressed his pride in India's youth, saying, "I am proud of our young students, who possess remarkable capabilities in knowledge, science, innovative ideas, research, and spirituality."

In his address, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla remarked, "The ability to turn every challenge into an opportunity is instilled in students during their academic life. Today, it is essential that we impart values and education in schools that will make the 21st century the century of India. This responsibility lies with the youth."

On this occasion, environmentalist Dr. Anil Joshi and the school's chairman, Vijay Nagar, also shared their thoughts.