If Modi, Shah, Ambani are 'ek', then they are 'safe': Rahul mocks BJP's slogan

RANCHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday mocked BJP's 'ek rahenge toh safe rahenge' (if we remain united, we will be safe) slogan, by claiming that it translated into the "unity" between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and billionaires like Ambani.

The Congress leader also attacked Modi for not visiting Manipur which has been "burning" for the last one-and-a-half years, and alleged that Shah was not taking interest in containing violence in the northeastern state as "vested interests" were at play.

"I will explain the real meaning of BJP's slogan 'ek hai to safe hai'. It is if Modi, Shah and Ambani are 'ek' (united), then they are 'safe'," Gandhi claimed at a press conference in Ranchi on the last day of campaigning.