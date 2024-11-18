SAD working committee delays decision on Sukhbir Badal's resignation amidst internal dissent, protests

CHANDIGARH: The working committee of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) decided to keep its decision on the resignation by President Sukhbir Singh Badal pending, as consensus had not yet been formed.

The working committee will discuss the issue with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) members and district-level SAD leaders before taking a decision. After the meeting of the working committee which lasted for three hours, the party's working president Balwinder Singh Bhunder said while discussions had taken place, a consensus had not yet been formed.

"The working committee decided to take opinions from the party’s district presidents, all members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and the leaders in charge of constituencies about the resignation submitted by Sukhbir Singh Badal. After taking their opinion the working committee will take the final decision as we are an elected body and in the democracy we have to take opinions from the ground level as well,’’ he said.

Bhunder said, "On separate dates, we will call all the district presidents, all members of SGPC and the leaders in charge of constituencies to the party’s head office and take their feedback and after that, the collective decision will be taken.’’

Daljit Singh Cheema vice-president of Akali Dal said that the emotions of many are connected with the party and its leaders. Interestingly today morning Youth Akali Dal president Sarabjeet Singh Jinjher announced that if the resignation of Sukhbir Badal is expected then he will too put in his papers. Also another senior leader NK Sharma who is treasurer of the party and was a former chief parliamentary secretary also announced that he has resigned from the primary membership of the party and said that he will only remain in the party if Sukhbir Badal is the party president.