Ahead of Parliament session, Centre convenes all-party meeting on November 24

The Winter Session of the Parliament begins on November 25 and concludes on December 20.
A view of the parliament building in New Delhi.
NEW DELHI: The government has convened a customary all-party meeting on Sunday ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a post on X on Tuesday that the meet has been convened on November 24 morning "in view of the coming Winter session of Parliament."

The session begins on November 25 and concludes on December 20.

To mark the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, an event will be held in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan or the old Parliament building.

An all-party meeting is convened by the government ahead of sessions to inform the opposition of its legislative agenda as well as to discuss issues which parties want to debate in Parliament.

