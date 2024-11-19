Maharashtra development plan took a hit under MVA: MahaYuti

He asked why the MVA government cancelled the tender for Dharavi project after issuing it. “When the MVA was in power, they held meeting with Adani for this redevelopment project, but now it is opposing the perject. Where did the deal fizzle out? People should know about it,” he said.

“Residents of Dharavi are staying in very bad condition, they urgently need to be given good and bigger houses. We have to uplift their living condition, but not to force them to stay in the same place. Why MVA is protesting against Dharavi project?” the CM asked. “Dharavi project is a world-class project and it has been also given special status as well. They (MVA) did not get money, hence they are opposing the project,” he alleged.

Shinde claimed that the Thackeray-led MVA government blocked development projects worth over Rs 8. 89 lakh crore, but Mahayuti removed the bottlenecks and put the state on the path of development again.