Shinde, Soren prestige at stake as campaigning ends
MUMBAI/RANCHI: Campaigning for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls ended on Monday, with the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance vying to retain power and the JMM-headed INDIA bloc making a spirited attempt to keep the opposition BJP and its allies away. Maharashtra Assembly has 288 members and Jharkhand House 81.
The polling is due in both states on November 20 with Jharkhand voting in the second round after November 13. Votes will be counted on November 23.
In Maharashtra, the campaign saw prominent leaders like Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and many Union ministers crisscrossing the state to garner votes for their candidates.
The ruling MahaYuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the Nationalist Congress Party led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is banking on its popular schemes like Majhi Ladki Bahin for women helping it retain power.
The BJP’s slogans ‘Batenge toh katenge’ (divided we fall) and ‘Ek hai toh safe hai’ (unity ensures safety) have prompted the opposition parties to accuse the MahaYuti of polarising voters along religious lines.
Not all the BJP allies supported these slogans. Ajit Pawar, distanced himself from them. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attempted to clarify the meaning of the slogans, leading to confusion within the ruling alliance. The MVA alliance countered the ruling combine’s rhetoric by focusing on caste-based census and protecting the Constitution.
The BJP is contesting the November 20 elections in 149 seats in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena 81 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP 59. The Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (SP) 86.
In Jharkhand’s second phase of polling, the prestige of CM Hemant Soren, his brother Basant Soren, sister in-law Sita Soren, Assembly speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto, and three ministers, are at stake. The polling will take place at 14,218 booths for 38 seats in the state.
During the second phase, polling for the 18 seats of the Santhal Pargana division falling in six districts of Jharkhand, is also being held along with the others.
Santhal Pargana is considered the key to power. Out of the total 18 seats in Santhal Pargana, seven are reserved for Scheduled Tribes, one seat for SC, and 10 seats are general.
Some of the high-stake constituencies include: Barhait where Soren is challenged by BJP’s Gamaliel Hembrom. Soren won this seat for the first time in 2014 and then in 2019.
In Borio constituency, JMM won in 2009 and 2019 while the BJP won it in 2005 and 2014, The Jamtara constituency is said to be a Congress stronghold. Rebel JMM MLA Sita Soren is contesting the seat on a BJP ticket.
Anil Deshmukh hurt as stones thrown at his car
Former Maharashtra home minister and NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh was seriously injured after stones were hurled at his car in Nagpur district on Monday night while he was returnig to Katol after attending a meeting in Narkhed. He was rushed to Katol Civil Hospital.