Shinde, Soren prestige at stake as campaigning ends

MUMBAI/RANCHI: Campaigning for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls ended on Monday, with the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance vying to retain power and the JMM-headed INDIA bloc making a spirited attempt to keep the opposition BJP and its allies away. Maharashtra Assembly has 288 members and Jharkhand House 81.

The polling is due in both states on November 20 with Jharkhand voting in the second round after November 13. Votes will be counted on November 23.

In Maharashtra, the campaign saw prominent leaders like Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and many Union ministers crisscrossing the state to garner votes for their candidates.