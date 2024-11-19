Stage set for Maha Vikas Aghadi vs Mahayuti alliance battle tomorrow

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra assembly elections will be held on November 20, with the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance vying to retain power and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) combine hoping for a strong comeback.

Polling will begin in all the 288 assembly seats at 7 am and end at 6 pm, an election official said. The votes will be counted on November 23.

The election campaign saw prominent leaders like Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and many Union ministers crisscrossing the state to garner votes for their candidates.