Fate of heavyweights at stake as Maha battle for 288 seats today

MUMBAI: Stakes are high for many regional heavyweights in Maharashtra as the state goes to the polls on Wednesday in what promises to be a make-or-break election for satraps like Sharad Pawar, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray and deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

The BJP is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP has fielded candidates in 59 constituencies. In the opposition alliance, Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and the NCP (SP) 86. The two Pawars, Shinde and Thackerays are engaged in an intense battle to seek popular legitimacy.