‘Extreme climate to pose risks to kids in 25 yrs’

NEW DELHI: A UNICEF report has made a grave projection about India’s population, forecasting that the country will have 350 million children by 2050. It highlights critical challenges India must address, such as extreme climate and environmental hazards, to ensure the well-being and rights of its younger generation.

The report, titled ‘The future of children in a changing world -- the state of the world’s children 2024’ was launched in Delhi on Wednesday. It highlights three global concerning trends namely demographic shifts, climate crises, and frontier technologies which may reshape children’s lives by 2050. The report was launched by Cynthia McCaffrey, Unicef India Representative, along with Suruchi Bhadwal of The Energy Research Institute and Unicef Youth Advocate Kartik Verma.