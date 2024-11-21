Jaipur Diary | Who wants a school named after them?

Education Minister Madan Dilawar has spiced up the education scene with a dazzling announcement! At the swanky ‘Ek Kadam Shiksha Ki Aur’ event held in Kolkata, Dilawar revealed a golden opportunity for the philanthropic. “Got Rs 2 crore lying around? Donate it to a government school — and the school will proudly bear your name!” Dilawar also invited donors to adopt schools on their terms. He even sweetened the deal, promising full government cooperation at every step. “It’s our dream that no girl in Rajasthan should have to sit on the floor,” Dilawar declared. “We’re making girl education our top priority.”

Saint Rambhadracharya remarks trigger uproar

Remarks by Saint Rambhadracharya at an event in Jaipur have sparked a political storm. Rambhadracharya claimed that a Brahmin was made CM based on his recommendation. He made this assertion in the presence of Bhajanlal Sharma, who had come to meet him. Recalling deliberations before Sharma’s appointment, he said, “When discussions were underway about who should lead Rajasthan, I suggested to the higher-ups that the reins should go to a Brahmin this time. Some raised concerns about Vasundhara Raje being upset, to which I said, ‘Let us make her agree’.”