TMC MP Saket Gokhale questions 'involvement' of BJP government over bribery charges against Adani

NEW DELHI: With billionaire Gautam Adani charged in an alleged bribery and fraud case in the US, Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale on Thursday asked if the Narendra Modi-led government was involved in it.

Gokhale said while markets were reacting to the news of the indictment, the government was "silent" on the issue.

Adani has been charged by US prosecutors over his role in an alleged years-long scheme to pay USD 250 million bribe to Indian officials in exchange for favourable terms for solar power contracts.