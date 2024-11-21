VP Dhankhar highlights country’s role as spiritual capital, G20 leader

NEW DELHI: Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, highlighted the relevance of India’s ancient wisdom in addressing contemporary global challenges during an address at the National Defence College on the theme, ‘India’s Core Values, Interests, and Objectives’.

In his remarks, Dhankhar reflected on the pressing issues of fractured global peace, intensifying wars, entrenched hostilities, and the looming climate crisis. He emphasised that humanity's salvation might lie in embracing India’s millennia-old principles of harmony, tolerance, and coexistence.

As the world’s largest democracy, he noted, India exemplifies the celebration of diversity, thriving under one Constitution that guarantees freedom and equality. He elaborated on India’s "Unity in Diversity," which finds expression through its multilingualism, varied ethnicities, diverse religions, and cultural richness.

According to Dhankhar, this inclusive ethos has ensured peaceful coexistence over the ages, with India’s foreign policy prioritising respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and dialogue over conflict.

Dhankhar underlined the integral role of inclusive development, peace, and universal well-being in Indian philosophy, highlighting its balance of ancient wisdom with modernity to meet the aspirations of its people. He described India as the “spiritual capital of the world” and a nation striving for the well-being of all humanity. Reflecting on India’s role as G20 Chair, Dhankhar cited the country’s advocacy for human-centric global progress over GDP-driven measures, the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent G20 member, and the success of the Voice of Global South Summits.