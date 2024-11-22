Indian Navy submarine collides with fishing vessel off west coast; 11 rescued, two missing

NEW DELHI: An Indian Navy Submarine on transit along the West Coast on Thursday evening was hit by a fishing vessel. The fishing boat capsized with all its crew falling into the water.

The Indian Navy confirmed that an Indian fishing vessel Marthoma with a crew of 13 collided with an Indian Naval submarine. The Indian Navy said, "Search and Rescue efforts were immediately launched by the Indian Navy with six ships and aircraft. 11 crew have been rescued so far."

A Coordinated Search and Rescue effort for the remaining two crew is in progress and is being coordinated with the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Mumbai. Additional assets including from the Coast Guard have been diverted to the area to augment the efforts. The sources said the submarine was moving from one port to the other on the western coast.

"After the collision, the boat continued to its next port of call," sources said. The extent of damage will be ascertained once it touches the port, maybe by Friday night, the source added.

As per the force the cause of the incident is being investigated. The Indian Navy's beleaguered underwater combat arm has seen accidents and collisions with the fishing boats in the past as well.