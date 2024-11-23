Five killed, two injured in Assam road mishap

GUWAHATI: Eight people lost their lives and three were critically injured in two separate road accidents in Assam's Bajali and Dhubri districts on Saturday, police reported.
In the first incident, five people were killed, and two others were critically injured when their vehicle collided with a stationary truck in Bajali district. The victims were returning home to Nalbari after attending the ongoing 'Ras' festival when their van struck the truck at Bhabanipur.
“The deceased have been identified as Ashish Habib Khan, Mizanur Rahman, Royal Khan, Mizanur Khan, and Moinul Haque,” police said.
The two injured, Amir Khan and Kazi Chakra Ahmed, were rushed to Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital, where their condition is reported to be critical.
In the second accident, three people died, and another was seriously injured near Garehat in the Agomoni area of Dhubri district. The victims were travelling from Gauripur to Cooch Behar in West Bengal to visit an ongoing 'Ras' fair when their vehicle collided with a stationary truck.
“The deceased have been identified as Dhanjay Roy, Bikas Kalita, and Ram Roy, while the injured person, Khanindra Roy, is receiving treatment at Dhubri Medical College Hospital,” police stated.
Both accidents are under investigation.