Five killed, two injured in Assam road mishap

GUWAHATI: Eight people lost their lives and three were critically injured in two separate road accidents in Assam's Bajali and Dhubri districts on Saturday, police reported.

In the first incident, five people were killed, and two others were critically injured when their vehicle collided with a stationary truck in Bajali district. The victims were returning home to Nalbari after attending the ongoing 'Ras' festival when their van struck the truck at Bhabanipur.

“The deceased have been identified as Ashish Habib Khan, Mizanur Rahman, Royal Khan, Mizanur Khan, and Moinul Haque,” police said.