Maha prep to keep flock together

MUMBAI: All hands on deck, political adversaries in Maharashtra — the ruling MahaYuti and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi — are readying for all sorts of exigencies that the Assembly results could throw up on Saturday. Maharashtra has 288-member Assembly voting for which took place on November 20.
At stake is the fate of key state leaders such as CM Eknath Shinde of his Shiv Sena faction, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis of BJP, Ajit Pawar of his faction of NCP, Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) and senior Congress leaders. After the Lok Sabha polls, this is the second time the NCP and Shiv Sena face voters’ verdict after their parties split.
NCP (SP) patriarch Sharad Pawar on Friday had a virtual meeting with his party candidates on Friday and told them not to leave the polling centres unless the last vote is counted. He also told them that after getting the election certificate, they should rush to Mumbai.
MVA’s lead ally Congress deputed former CMs Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Bhagel and G Parmeshawara (Karnataka minister) to handle the post-election scenario. The party’s state in-charge Ramesh Chennithala also held a virtual meeting with party candidates and has stayed put in the Congress war room closely monitoring the situation. The party has also asked a private air service charter company to extend its service if there was a need to bring the elected party MLAs to Mumbai.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut told the media that MVA assessED every seat. “We have decided to bring all newly-elected MLAs to Mumbai. We have decided to make their residential arrangements together,” he said.
Feverish activities were also seen in the MahaYuti camp. Alliance head BJP has formed a six-member team who have been told to contact the party rebels and independents who may win. “Once a party rebel is elected, then our party must immediately initiate talks with him and his demands should be conveyed to the top leadership. Our party is in touch with all probable winners,” said a senior party leader.
Shinde is also in touch with his probable elected MLAs and independents. He is also leant to be exploring options in case BJP refuses to make him the CM again.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) is keeping its figure crossed. “If we get more than 40 seats, then we will insist on declaring Uddhav as the CM at least for a year,” said Sena (UBT) leader.
Meanwhile, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar said if his party gets the required numbers, it will choose the side that can form government. In a post on ‘X’, the grandson of Babasaheb Amebdkar said his party will be the one to choose power.
‘Don’t leave poll centres’
MVA allies Sharad Pawar and Congress leaders have told their party candidates not to leave the polling centres until the last vote is counted. Feverish activities could be seen in the ruling MahaYuti camp