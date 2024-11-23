Ranchi Diary | Reputation, prestige of 7 former CMs at stake

Leprosy stigma beaten in Assembly elections

Jamtara, largely known as a cybercrime hub, drew attention when the residents of a leprosy colony voted for the first time at a dedicated polling booth in Mihijham in the last phase of the Assembly elections on Wednesday. All 57 voters afflicted with leprosy cast their votes at Snehpur community building in Hansipahari village under Mihijham block, registering a 100% turnout at the booth. Notably, this is for the first time that a dedicated booth was set up for them under the ‘no voter to be left behind’ motto of the EC. The booth was decorated with balloons and had all the basic facilities such as a ramp, wheelchair, electricity and drinking water.

MP made member of RS Privileges Committee

Former Jharkhand BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash has been made a member of the Rajya Sabha Privileges Committee. Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh will be its chairman. The committee will have a total of 10 members, including the chairman. A notification for the formation of the new committee has been issued. Upon receiving the responsibility in the Rajya Sabha, BJP leaders from Jharkhand congratulated Deepak Prakash.

Mukesh Ranjan

Our correspondent in Jharkhand

mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com