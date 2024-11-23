Ranchi Diary | Reputation, prestige of 7 former CMs at stake

The 2024 Assembly polls are unique as the reputation of seven former chief ministers is at stake. The stalwarts have been keeping their fingers crossed. While incumbent CM Hemant Soren and former CMs Champai Soren and Babulal Marandi are contesting, kin of former CMs like Shibu Soren, Arjun Munda, Raghubar Das, and Madhu Koda are also in the fray. Though JMM chief Shibu Soren is away from active politics, his son Hemant Soren (Barhet), daughter-in-law Kalpana Soren (Gandey) and younger son Basant Soren (Dumka) are in the fray. Shibu Soren’s elder daughter-in-law Sita Soren is also contesting from Jamtara on a BJP ticket.
Leprosy stigma beaten in Assembly elections
Jamtara, largely known as a cybercrime hub, drew attention when the residents of a leprosy colony voted for the first time at a dedicated polling booth in Mihijham in the last phase of the Assembly elections on Wednesday. All 57 voters afflicted with leprosy cast their votes at Snehpur community building in Hansipahari village under Mihijham block, registering a 100% turnout at the booth. Notably, this is for the first time that a dedicated booth was set up for them under the ‘no voter to be left behind’ motto of the EC. The booth was decorated with balloons and had all the basic facilities such as a ramp, wheelchair, electricity and drinking water.
MP made member of RS Privileges Committee
Former Jharkhand BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash has been made a member of the Rajya Sabha Privileges Committee. Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh will be its chairman. The committee will have a total of 10 members, including the chairman. A notification for the formation of the new committee has been issued. Upon receiving the responsibility in the Rajya Sabha, BJP leaders from Jharkhand congratulated Deepak Prakash.
Mukesh Ranjan
Our correspondent in Jharkhand
mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com