Road crash in Uttar Pradesh leaves five members of family dead

BIJNOR: An SUV rammed into a tree leaving four members of a family dead and three injured on the Nahtaur road here on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police of Eastern region Dharam Singh Marchhal said the SUV driver lost control of the vehicle

The deceased were identified as Car driver Sultan's wife Gulfsa (28), daughters Anadia (8), Alisha (6) and sister Chand Bano (35), while Sultan along with his five-year-old son Shad and niece Adiba (14) was seriously injured.

All three have been admitted to the district hospital.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.