AAP leads as Congress, BJP struggle in Punjab by-elections, says Punjab AAP President Aman Arora

CHANDIGARH: In the four assembly constituencies where by-elections were held, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) garnered 46 percent of the total vote share, surpassing Congress at 33 percent and BJP at 10 percent, according to Punjab AAP president Aman Arora. Arora took a dig at both Congress and BJP, emphasizing AAP's growing dominance.

Arora highlighted the defeat of Congress leaders Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa in their home constituencies, as their wives lost these by-polls. He stated that AAP’s victory represents the collective strength of the party, which is bigger than any individual. He praised AAP for being the most disciplined political party in Punjab, focused on addressing issues that matter most to the people and committed to the welfare of all citizens.

He alleged that if anyone is more pleased about the defeats of Raja Warring and Sukhjinder Randhawa, it is Leader of Opposition Pratap Singh Bajwa. Arora pointed out that Congress is no longer a unified party but is fragmented into multiple factions Bajwa Misal, Channi Misal, Randhawa Misal, and Warring Misal each focused on its own interests rather than the party’s collective goals.

Arora claimed that the recent by-poll results have made it clear that the people of Punjab continue to trust AAP’s leadership and policies. “Despite some initial misconceptions about the party's chances, especially in urban areas, AAP secured a decisive victory,” he said.