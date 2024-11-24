All-party meet: Government seeks smooth Winter Session, Congress pushes for early debate on Adani issue

Raising the Manipur violence, Gogoi said the ruling dispensation jailed the Jharkhand chief minister (Hemant Soren) and made changes in Jammu and Kashmir for a variety of reasons, but kept its faith in Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh despite his alleged involvement in violence.

The matter must be debated in the Parliament, he said.

The Winter Session is scheduled to be held from November 25 to December 20.

At the meeting, two BJP allies from Adnhra Pradesh -- Telugu Desam Party and Jana Sena Party -- raised the issue of pending implementation of the promises made during the division of the state in 2014 under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganiation Act, saying the Parliament should know their present status.

"We want the government to put the status on record," TDP leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu told PTI, noting that while some promises have been fulfilled and some are being taken up, a few still remain unfulfilled.

Jana Sena leader Balashowry Vallabhaneni spoke on similar lines.

The Polavaram irrigation project has come to a standstill, Devarayalu said, adding that the Parliament must also discuss disaster management as so many southern cities are getting affected due to heavy downpour triggered by climate change.

Asked about his party's stand on the Adani issue, Devarayalu said more details need to come out but added that his party does not want the state's brand image to be harmed.

The meeting was attended by BJP President J P Nadda, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, DMK's Tiruchi Siva, Akali Dal's Harsimrat Kaur Badal and LJP (Ram Vilas) MP Arun Bharti, among others.

Siva asked the Centre to withdraw the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which the government is keen to table in the session despite opposition by several Muslim organisations.

Bharti raised the issue of Bihar being hit frequently by floods and sought a relief package, besides demanding that the lateral entry provision should be given a constitutional status to safeguard the interests of SCs and STs.

The government has listed 16 bills for consideration in the Winter Session.

The bills pending in the Lok Sabha include the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which has been listed for consideration and passage after a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) of the two Houses submits its report on it to the Lower House.