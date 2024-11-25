Aam Aadmi Party to hold Shukrana Yatra from Patiala to Amritsar tomorrow

CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will organize a Shukrana Yatra from Patiala to Amritsar on November 26 to celebrate the appointment of Aman Arora as the new state president and Amansher Singh, alias Sherry Kalsi, as the working president of the party. The yatra also marks the party's significant victories in three by-election seats.

AAP leader and Punjab cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sondh announced that the Yatra would begin at the famous Kali Mata Temple in Patiala. It will proceed through several significant locations, including the Golden Temple, Durgiana Temple, and Ram Teerth Temple in Amritsar.

Sondh detailed the route, stating that the Yatra would start from Kali Mata Temple in Patiala and pass through Sirhind, Mandi Gobindgarh, Khanna, Doraha, Ludhiana, Ladowal Toll Plaza, Phillaur, Jalandhar, and Kartarpur Sahib before reaching Sachkhand Sri Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple). After offering prayers there, the Yatra will proceed to the Durgiana Temple and then visit the Valmiki Ram Teerth Temple before concluding its journey.