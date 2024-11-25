Nation

'Biggest ever drug haul': Indian Coast Guard seizes five tonnes of drugs in Andaman

Indian Coast Guard apprehended the huge consignment of drugs from a fishing boat in the Andaman waters.
Image of Indian Coast Guard used for representative purpose only.
Image of Indian Coast Guard used for representative purpose only. (File Photo)
ANI
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: In a major drug haul, Indian Coast Guard has apprehended a huge consignment of around five tonnes of drugs from a fishing boat in the Andaman waters, said defence officials.

The defence officials said that this This is likely to be the biggest ever drug haul by the Indian Coast Guard ever.

"Indian Coast Guard has apprehended a huge consignment of around five tonnes of drugs from a fishing boat in the Andaman waters. This is likely to be the biggest ever drug haul by the Indian Coast Guard ever. More details awaited," said Defence Officials.

More details are awaited.

drug bust
Andaman water

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com