Cabinet approves national mission on natural farming, railway projects, and one nation one subscription for research

NEW DELHI: The government on Monday approved a series of major projects, including the National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF), two railway lines, and the One Nation One Subscription initiative for study resources for students and researchers.
Announcing these decisions after a Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw explained that the government had approved the launch of the NMNF as a standalone Centrally Sponsored Scheme under the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare. The scheme will have a total cost of Rs 2,481 crore, with the central share of Rs 1,584 crore and the state share of Rs 897 crore until the 15th Finance Commission (2025-26).
The Minister added that farmers, rooted in traditional knowledge passed down through generations, will practice Natural Farming (NF), a chemical-free farming method that integrates local livestock, natural techniques, and diversified crops. NF follows agro-ecological principles tailored to local knowledge, location-specific technologies, and the region's unique agro-ecology.
In another decision, the Union Cabinet approved three railway multitracking projects to enhance connectivity, reduce logistics costs, lower oil imports, and cut CO2 emissions.
The total cost of these projects is approximately Rs 7,927 crore, with completion expected within four years. These projects are expected to create direct employment for about one lakh human-days during the construction period. The projects include the Jalgaon-Manmad 4th line (160 km), Bhusawal-Khandwa 3rd & 4th lines (131 km), and the Prayagraj (Iradatganj) - Manikpur 3rd Line (84 km). These upgrades will improve logistical efficiency by expanding existing line capacity, enhancing transportation networks, and streamlining supply chains, contributing to accelerated economic growth.
The Cabinet also approved the One Nation One Subscription (ONOS) initiative, a new Central Sector Scheme to provide nationwide access to scholarly research articles and journal publications for students and researchers.
“The scheme will be administered through a simple, user-friendly, and fully digital process. It will offer a One Nation One Subscription facility for government higher education institutions and R&D laboratories of the central government. A total of about Rs 6,000 crore has been allocated for this initiative for the years 2025, 2026, and 2027,” Vaishnaw said.
One Nation One Subscription aims to build on and enhance the range of government initiatives in education to maximize access to quality higher education for India’s youth.
The benefits of the scheme will be available to all higher educational institutions under the management of central or state governments, and to R&D institutions of the central government. The national subscription will be coordinated by the Information and Library Network (INFLIBNET), an autonomous inter-university center of the University Grants Commission (UGC). According to the government release, more than 6,300 institutions have been onboarded, which will benefit nearly 1.8 crore students, faculty, and researchers who will be able to access the resources.
Additionally, the Cabinet approved an investment of Rs 1,750 crore for the construction of the Tato-I Hydro Electric Project (HEP) in Shi Yomi District, Arunachal Pradesh. The estimated completion period is 50 months. With an installed capacity of 186 MW (3 x 62 MW), the project will produce 802 million units (MU) of energy. The power generated will improve the supply in Arunachal Pradesh and contribute to balancing the national grid.
In another decision, the Cabinet approved an investment of Rs 1,939 crore for the construction of the 240 MW Heo Hydro Electric Project in Shi Yomi District, Arunachal Pradesh, with a completion period of 50 months.