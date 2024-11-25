Cabinet approves national mission on natural farming, railway projects, and one nation one subscription for research

NEW DELHI: The government on Monday approved a series of major projects, including the National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF), two railway lines, and the One Nation One Subscription initiative for study resources for students and researchers.

Announcing these decisions after a Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw explained that the government had approved the launch of the NMNF as a standalone Centrally Sponsored Scheme under the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare. The scheme will have a total cost of Rs 2,481 crore, with the central share of Rs 1,584 crore and the state share of Rs 897 crore until the 15th Finance Commission (2025-26).

The Minister added that farmers, rooted in traditional knowledge passed down through generations, will practice Natural Farming (NF), a chemical-free farming method that integrates local livestock, natural techniques, and diversified crops. NF follows agro-ecological principles tailored to local knowledge, location-specific technologies, and the region's unique agro-ecology.

In another decision, the Union Cabinet approved three railway multitracking projects to enhance connectivity, reduce logistics costs, lower oil imports, and cut CO2 emissions.

The total cost of these projects is approximately Rs 7,927 crore, with completion expected within four years. These projects are expected to create direct employment for about one lakh human-days during the construction period. The projects include the Jalgaon-Manmad 4th line (160 km), Bhusawal-Khandwa 3rd & 4th lines (131 km), and the Prayagraj (Iradatganj) - Manikpur 3rd Line (84 km). These upgrades will improve logistical efficiency by expanding existing line capacity, enhancing transportation networks, and streamlining supply chains, contributing to accelerated economic growth.