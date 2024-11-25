Former BJP face scripted defeat of MP’s forest min

BHOPAL: The big political upset in Madhya Pradesh, which saw veteran OBC politician and forest minister Ramniwas Rawat lose the assembly polls from his bastion Vijaypur seat, has turned out to be a sweet revenge for former BJP MLA Satyapal Singh ‘Nitu’ Sikarwar.

According to political watchers in the Sheopur district of the Gwalior-Chambal region, which houses the Vijaypur seat, it was the former BJP man Mukesh Malhotra, who as Congress candidate, defeated the first-time BJP candidate Ramniwas Rawat. But the script of the entire poll upset was meticulously drawn by former BJP MLA from the neighbouring Morena district, Nitu Sikarwar.