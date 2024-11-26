Assam council to send back 1,000 Manipur Kuki migrants

GUWAHATI: The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) in Assam has announced plans to send back over 1,000 Kuki-Zo migrants from Manipur, stating that they cannot settle in the region.

KAAC’s chief executive member, Tuliram Ronghang, confirmed on Tuesday that these migrants, who are reportedly from around 500 families, would not be allowed to settle in Karbi Anglong.

“We have 1,000 new Kuki migrants from Manipur. They are said to be from around 500 families. I have invited the Karbi Students Union and Kuki village chiefs to a meeting the day after tomorrow. We will discuss the matter with them so we can give them (the migrants) a good send-off,” Ronghang said to the media on the sidelines of an event. “They are tribals, but they cannot settle down here,” he further stated.

The Karbis are the largest tribal community in Karbi Anglong, with the Kukis also having a presence in the Singhasan Hills region.