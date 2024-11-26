Assam council to send back 1,000 Manipur Kuki migrants

GUWAHATI: The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) in Assam has announced plans to send back over 1,000 Kuki-Zo migrants from Manipur, stating that they cannot settle in the region.
KAAC’s chief executive member, Tuliram Ronghang, confirmed on Tuesday that these migrants, who are reportedly from around 500 families, would not be allowed to settle in Karbi Anglong.
“We have 1,000 new Kuki migrants from Manipur. They are said to be from around 500 families. I have invited the Karbi Students Union and Kuki village chiefs to a meeting the day after tomorrow. We will discuss the matter with them so we can give them (the migrants) a good send-off,” Ronghang said to the media on the sidelines of an event. “They are tribals, but they cannot settle down here,” he further stated.
The Karbis are the largest tribal community in Karbi Anglong, with the Kukis also having a presence in the Singhasan Hills region.
Meanwhile, tension has escalated in Manipur following the disappearance of a man from the Meitei community. The 56-year-old, identified as Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, has been missing since the morning of November 25, sparking fresh unrest in the state, which is already reeling from ethnic violence.
Singh was last seen heading towards an Army colony in Leimakhong, near the border of Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts. Officials have confirmed that his mobile phone remains switched off.
Locals have appealed to the government to take immediate action to ensure his safe and prompt return. Police and central forces are reportedly conducting searches to locate him.
In response to the growing tension, the influential Meitei organisation, Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity, has announced a complete shutdown of state and central government offices starting Wednesday.
Last week, the group issued a seven-day deadline to the government, demanding several actions, including a review of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, which was reimposed in six police station jurisdictions of the Imphal valley.
The group also called for accountability regarding the recent killings of three women and three children in Jiribam and for declaring the armed group responsible for these deaths as a terrorist organisation.
Additionally, the state government has announced that all educational institutions, both government and private, will remain closed from November 27 until further notice.