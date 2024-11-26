'India’s Independence will be in jeopardy if parties place creed above country', says V P Jagdeep Dhankhar

NEW DELHI: Invoking Dr BR Ambedkar, the chairman of the Constitution’s drafting committee, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said, India’s Independence “will be put in jeopardy a second time”, if parties placed creed above collective wellbeing the country.

Addressing an event at the Central Hall of the old Parliament building to mark the beginning of yearlong celebrations for the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, the Vice President also cautioned parliamentarians that disturbance as a strategy threatened democratic institutions.

He also added that it was time to restore the “sanctity of our democratic temples through constructive dialogue, debate and meaningful discussion to serve our people effectively”.

The Constitution’s opening words, “We the People of India”, carry deep meaning, establishing citizens as the ultimate authority, with Parliament serving as their voice, Dhankhar noted.

“In contemporaneous times, with decorum and discipline cliff-hanging in parliamentary discourse,” Dhankhar said there was a need to resolve by reiterating the pristine glory of the Constituent Assembly’s “embellished functioning”.