Mild 'tremors' felt in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi town; no casualties reported

THANE: Mild "tremors" were felt in Bhiwandi taluka of Thane district in Maharashtra on Tuesday evening, causing panic among local residents who rushed out of their homes, said a government official.

There were no reports of casualties or damage to property in any part of the taluka located on Mumbai's outskirts.

The tremors, which lasted just for a few seconds, were felt across various parts of the taluka, Bhiwandi tehsildar Abhijit Kolhe said.