Opposition meets Speaker, seeks extension of JPC on Waqf Bill

NEW DELHI: The Opposition members part of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) scrutinising the Waqf Amendment Bill met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday and urged him for a reasonable extension of the panel’s tenure.
In a memorandum to the Speaker, the Opposition also lodged a complaint against panel chairman and BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, accusing him of bulldozing the proceedings on the crucial matter.
“We submitted to the Speaker that the due processes are not followed by the chairman. He is hurrying up, bulldozing the proceedings,” DMK member A Raja told reporters after meeting the Speaker.
“It must be noted that the Waqf Amendment Bill is an expansive legislation that involves several major changes to the existing law. These changes will affect a large section of India’s population. Therefore, a mere three months’ time to finalise the report is not only inadequate but may also result in improper recommendations. For proper consultation and deliberation, the committee’s tenure must be extended by a reasonable time,” read the letter.
Among the members who met the Speaker are DMK leaders Raja and M Abdulla, Congress members Syed Naseer Hussain, Mohammed Jawed and Imran Masood, Trinamool members Kalyan Banerjee and M Nadimul Haque, AAP member Sanjay Singh, SP member Mohibbullah and AIMIM member Asaduddin Owaisi.
Raja said the chairman was not following the due process of the JPC and had suo-motu announced that the report has to be presented in Parliament on November 29. “There are so many procedures, including dissent notes, and vote on each and every clause of the proposed Bill. All these things have to happen,” he said.
They said that the parliamentary panel had held 25 sittings and included evidence by “various irrelevant organisations” while presentations by various state governments such as Bihar, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh were pending.
The government has listed the Waqf Amendment Bill in its legislative agenda for the Winter Session of Parliament, pending a report from the parliamentary panel.
The Bill seeks to amend the Waqf Act, 1995 to ensure more accountability and transparency in the functioning of Waqf Boards and also has provisions for mandatory inclusion of women in these bodies.