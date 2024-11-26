Opposition meets Speaker, seeks extension of JPC on Waqf Bill

NEW DELHI: The Opposition members part of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) scrutinising the Waqf Amendment Bill met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday and urged him for a reasonable extension of the panel’s tenure.

In a memorandum to the Speaker, the Opposition also lodged a complaint against panel chairman and BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, accusing him of bulldozing the proceedings on the crucial matter.

“We submitted to the Speaker that the due processes are not followed by the chairman. He is hurrying up, bulldozing the proceedings,” DMK member A Raja told reporters after meeting the Speaker.

“It must be noted that the Waqf Amendment Bill is an expansive legislation that involves several major changes to the existing law. These changes will affect a large section of India’s population. Therefore, a mere three months’ time to finalise the report is not only inadequate but may also result in improper recommendations. For proper consultation and deliberation, the committee’s tenure must be extended by a reasonable time,” read the letter.