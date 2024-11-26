SC seeks Centre’s reply on plea to teach law, self-defence in schools

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday sought detailed responses from the Centre and others on a plea filed by a Delhi resident seeking directions to compulsorily integrate legal education and self-defence training in school curriculum.
A two-judge bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan issued notices to the Centre, states and Union Territories seeking their responses within four weeks.
The petitioner’s counsel said, “If the rights are not known to the child, there is no meaning to them.” On finding the plea important and sensitive, the bench issued notice to UOI and decided to hear the matter after four weeks.
The petition, filed by Delhi resident Geeta Rani, said it was essential for every citizen to understand the basic laws in order to assert and protect their fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution.
“Therefore, it is crucial to incorporate basic legal education into the academic curriculum and also to promote self-defence training at the school level to ensure children could protect themselves in case of any unseen adversaries,” said the plea, filed through advocate Reepak Kansal.
It added that the NCRB (National Crime Record Bureau) report titled “Crime in India 2022” revealed 1.62 lakh cases of crimes against children registered in 2022, indicating an 8.7% rise compared to 2021.
The plea argued that legal education and self-defence education could help in preventing delinquency and protecting children from violence. “There are several educational boards that have also been directed to introduce legal education and self-defence training at the school level for safety and welfare of the children,” it said.
It said legal literacy would enhance understanding of rights, helping children avoid illegal activities and seek assistance whenever needed.
“It would also empower students, especially girls, by teaching them to protect themselves and boosting their confidence. It would increase awareness and encourage reporting of abuse, improving overall protection,” the plea said.
Also in top court
Plea over glitches in voter lists junked
A two-judge bench comprising CJI Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar on Monday refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation filed by a registered political outfit seeking directions to the Election Commission of India and state election bodies to address the purported duplication and multiple entries in voter lists.
‘Rajoana mercy plea a sensitive matter’
The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that there was sensitivity involved in the matter related to the mercy petition of death row convict Balwant Singh Rajoana, who was convicted in the 1995 assassination case of then Punjab chief minister Beant Singh. It said some agencies have to be consulted regarding the matter.