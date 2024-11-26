SC seeks Centre’s reply on plea to teach law, self-defence in schools

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday sought detailed responses from the Centre and others on a plea filed by a Delhi resident seeking directions to compulsorily integrate legal education and self-defence training in school curriculum.

A two-judge bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan issued notices to the Centre, states and Union Territories seeking their responses within four weeks.

The petitioner’s counsel said, “If the rights are not known to the child, there is no meaning to them.” On finding the plea important and sensitive, the bench issued notice to UOI and decided to hear the matter after four weeks.