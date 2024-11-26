Schools in MP’s tribal Dindori district shut as fear of tiger, elephants looms
BHOPAL: Schools have been shut in eastern Madhya Pradesh’s Dindori district amid movement of wild elephants and tigers.
Several schools in Karanjiya and Bajag blocks of Maoist-affected and forest rich Dindori district have been closed till November 29.
The tribal dominated district is also among the three districts of the state (adjoining Balaghat and Mandla being the other two) categorised as Maoists affected due to movement self-sufficient Dalams of the left wing extremists (LWE).
This is perhaps the first time that schools have been shut due to the movement of wild animals in the state.
According to November 24 official order, schools in Gopalpur, Pandri Pani, Khamhar Khudra, Chakmi, Kharidih and Chauradar villages in Karanjiya block and Chanda village of Bajag development block will stay closed, owing to movement of wild elephants and tigers in the forests of the concerned area.
According to local officials, students travel through these dense forests to reach schools. However, the movement of a tiger and herd of wild elephants has resulted in a sharp decline in students attending schools. “Owing to it, it has been decided to close the schools, numbering around seven to eight from November 25 to 29,” an official said.
Welcoming the decision, Gopalpur village resident Rupesh Kumar Sariwal said, “Farmers are not going to the fields and students are not attending school. While the decision to close the schools is a welcome move, the administration should make efforts to track and rescue the tiger and wild elephants away.”
The elephant herd which travelled from adjoining Chhattisgarh around 15 days back has destroyed Kutcha houses and standing crops in various villages since November 10. The forest department staff has urged villagers to stay away from.kutcha houses.