Schools in MP’s tribal Dindori district shut as fear of tiger, elephants looms

BHOPAL: Schools have been shut in eastern Madhya Pradesh’s Dindori district amid movement of wild elephants and tigers.

Several schools in Karanjiya and Bajag blocks of Maoist-affected and forest rich Dindori district have been closed till November 29.

The tribal dominated district is also among the three districts of the state (adjoining Balaghat and Mandla being the other two) categorised as Maoists affected due to movement self-sufficient Dalams of the left wing extremists (LWE).

This is perhaps the first time that schools have been shut due to the movement of wild animals in the state.