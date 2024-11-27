Didi launches TMC protest against Waqf Bill

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress’s minority cell will hold a rally at Rani Rashmoni Road on November 30, opposing the Centre’s proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee is likely to illustrate the party’s stand on the proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Senior party leaders Firhad Hakim, minority cell chairman and Itahar MLA Mosaraf Hossain will also attend the meeting.

Hakim TMC leader said, “The Centre has been trying to bring an undemocratic bill in the Parliament. A protest has been going on across the country. The minority cell is also going to hold a protest rally.”