There is no opposition between spirituality and science: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

NEW DELHI: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday in Delhi said that there is no opposition between spirituality and science. "In science as well as in spirituality, only a person with faith gets justice. The one who is proud of his resources and knowledge does not get it. There is no place for blindness in faith. Know and believe that this is faith, the faith that is hard-earned in the mind," express Bhagwat on the occasion of author Mukul Kanitkar's book release titled 'Banaaye Jeevan Pranwan', based on life values.
In this book release program organized in the North Campus of Delhi University, the RSS chief said that for the last 2000 years the world has been running under the influence of ego. "The knowledge I receive from my senses is correct and there is nothing else, man has been living with this thinking ever since the advent of science. But this is not all. Science also has a scope and a limit. It is wrong to believe that there is nothing beyond that."
He further added that it is the speciality of Indian Sanatan culture that along with looking outside, looking inside is being practiced. "We went deep inside and learnt the truth of life. There is no reason for this and science to be in opposition. Know then believe. This is the method in spirituality also. The means are different. The instrument in spirituality is the mind. The energy of the mind comes from prana," he said philosophically.
He also shared that the stronger prana's power is, the more capable a person is to move forward on the path.
On this occasion, the chief guest, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avadheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj of Panchdasnam Juna Akhara said that the basis of life is God who is omnipresent. "The existence of life is from God only, there is vibration in Him, there is consciousness from Him, there is expression from Him, there is communication of essence from Him and there is life only. Life is consciousness," he added.
The author of the book, Mukul Kanitkar stated that everything in Indian culture is scientific. "All the rules of Ayurveda, Vastu Shastra, Architecture as well as daily routine and seasonality are not without reason. During the thousand years of struggle, the basic essence of this scripture was forgotten," he said.
The author further added that the entire creation is filled with life and life in India goes on according to its quantity and Satva-Raja-Tama qualities.
"An attempt has been made to present the elements given in various scriptures in simple language in this book. It will be helpful in clarifying the scriptural reasons for the common doubts that arise in the minds of the new generation," he said.
Mukul Kanitkar made the present audience experience Vyana Prana through the practice of postures.
The book 'Van Jeevan' written by him is dedicated to vital Hindu values of life. This book is based on the deep secrets of Indianness and the Sanatan philosophy of Hindutva, presenting the principles of the ancient sages and their practical application.
The book also underlines the importance of prana and its central role in the Indian lifestyle. Through this book, Mukul has explained the importance of the need for internal experience and practice more than external observation to understand Indianness.