There is no opposition between spirituality and science: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

NEW DELHI: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday in Delhi said that there is no opposition between spirituality and science. "In science as well as in spirituality, only a person with faith gets justice. The one who is proud of his resources and knowledge does not get it. There is no place for blindness in faith. Know and believe that this is faith, the faith that is hard-earned in the mind," express Bhagwat on the occasion of author Mukul Kanitkar's book release titled 'Banaaye Jeevan Pranwan', based on life values.

In this book release program organized in the North Campus of Delhi University, the RSS chief said that for the last 2000 years the world has been running under the influence of ego. "The knowledge I receive from my senses is correct and there is nothing else, man has been living with this thinking ever since the advent of science. But this is not all. Science also has a scope and a limit. It is wrong to believe that there is nothing beyond that."

He further added that it is the speciality of Indian Sanatan culture that along with looking outside, looking inside is being practiced. "We went deep inside and learnt the truth of life. There is no reason for this and science to be in opposition. Know then believe. This is the method in spirituality also. The means are different. The instrument in spirituality is the mind. The energy of the mind comes from prana," he said philosophically.

He also shared that the stronger prana's power is, the more capable a person is to move forward on the path.