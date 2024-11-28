IAF participates in multinational Tactical Leadership Programme in Egypt

NEW DELHI: In a significant reflection of the deepening military ties, an Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent of SU-30MKIs and personnel is currently in Egypt for the month-long Tactical Leadership Programme (TLP) at the Egyptian Air Force (EAF) Weapon School. The other air forces invited for the programme include those of Jordan and Greece.

On behalf of the IAF, the TLP is being led by the Gwalior-based Tactics and Air Combat Development Establishment (TACDE), which trains top combat pilots and instructors.

Sources confirmed that the IAF team arrived in Egypt for the month-long TLP on Tuesday. "It was a non-stop flight supported by the IL-78 mid-air refuelers," added the source.

The programme aims to hone air combat skills by simulating various scenarios and missions, both day and night, involving air-to-ground and air-to-air combat alongside Egyptian F-16s, Rafales, and F-16s from Greece and Jordan.