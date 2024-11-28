Lashkar-e-Taiba member extradited from Rwanda in operation coordinated by CBI, NIA, Interpol

NEW DELHI: Rwanda extradited to India on Thursday a member of Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) facing an Interpol Red Notice in an operation coordinated by the NIA and the CBI, officials said here.

Salman Rehman Khan, an alleged member of the internationally proscribed terrorist organisation, had assisted in providing arms, ammunition and explosives to further terrorist activities in Bengaluru, they said.

"The Global Operations Centre of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has closely coordinated with the NIA and Interpol National Central Bureau - Kigali for the return to India from Rwanda of Salman Rehman Khan, wanted by the NIA for terror-related offences," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had lodged a case in 2023 related to criminal conspiracy to spread terror in Bengaluru, they said.

An FIR was also registered at Hebbal Police Station, Bengaluru.

Khan, who was previously imprisoned in a POCSO case (20182022), had allegedly facilitated the collection and distribution of explosives for other terror accused after being radicalised and recruited during his incarceration by T Naseer, a life convict in a terror case, according to the NIA probe.

Naseer had allegedly orchestrated the radicalisation and subsequent criminal activities to further LeT operations in the country besides plotting his escape en route to the court from the prison, the agency said.