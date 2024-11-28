Maharashtra government formation: Shinde, Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar reach Amit Shah's residence

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who is projected to be the Next CM of Maharashtra and NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Thursday night reached the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the power-sharing pact in the state.

BJP President J P Nadda is also present. Shinde, who arrived at Shah's residence first, was joined by Fadnavis and Pawar later.

The Mahayuti alliance is expected to announce its decision on the new Chief Minister after the meeting.

Before the meeting, Shinde told reporters that he would not be an obstacle in the government formation in the state and abide by the decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah.