Maharashtra government formation: Shinde, Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar reach Amit Shah's residence

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who is projected to be the Next CM of Maharashtra and NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Thursday night reached the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the power-sharing pact in the state.
BJP President J P Nadda is also present. Shinde, who arrived at Shah's residence first, was joined by Fadnavis and Pawar later.
The Mahayuti alliance is expected to announce its decision on the new Chief Minister after the meeting.
Before the meeting, Shinde told reporters that he would not be an obstacle in the government formation in the state and abide by the decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah.
Earlier, Fadnavis held a meeting with Ajit Pawar at the residence of NCP leader Sunil Tatkare.
Both Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis have cautiously said that there are no differences within Mahayuti over the CM post, and the decision made by PM Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah will be acceptable to them.
On November 23, the Mahayuti alliance achieved a landslide victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, securing 230 out of 288 seats.
The BJP emerged as the largest party with a record-breaking 132 seats, while the Shiv Sena and NCP won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.
Five days after the results, the alliance partners have yet to resolve the deadlock over the chief ministerial post. Speculation suggests that Devendra Fadnavis is likely to assume leadership, given the BJP's dominant performance.
(This is a developing story)