NIA raids 22 locations across six states in connection with human trafficking, cyber fraud cases linked to cross-border syndicates

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at 22 locations across six states in connection with a human trafficking case linked to cyber frauds.

The search operations, based on detailed intelligence input, were aimed at cracking down on organised trafficking networks, forced labour and exploitation, both across states and borders.

The NIA took over the case, which was registered in Gopalganj in Bihar, from the local police, that involved youths being offered fake jobs abroad and then held captives in call centres and forced into cyber fraud. The racket is believed to have cross-border syndicates in Myanmar and Laos.

Different teams of NIA coordinated with state police forces to search the residences of the suspected individuals. The raids spanned across a number of states. There was no confirmation of any arrests so far.

The NIA's intervention comes as a part of the efforts by Indian authorities to combat human trafficking, disrupt supply chains and rescue victims. India has faced a persistent challenge with human trafficking with thousands, mainly from economically vulnerable communities, falling victim to traffickers annually.

Despite strict laws and international commitments, trafficking networks exploit enforcement gaps to operate across regions.