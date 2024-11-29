After Kedarnath bypoll win, BJP readies for local body elections in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Invigorated by the party’s recent victory in the Kedarnath bypoll, the ruling BJP in Uttarakhand has accelerated preparations for the local body polls.

“The Kedarnath win has infused a new sense of enthusiasm within our ranks,” said a party source. While the election dates are yet to be fixed, the BJP is keen on leveraging this momentum to boost its campaign.

Uttarakhand’s Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prem Chand Agarwal said, “We want to hold the elections as soon as possible. They are likely to take place by the year end.” He, however, said that the poll schedule will be announced only after the process to implement the ordinance related to OBC reservation is over.

Separately, Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday addressed young officers at the 99th Foundation Course convocation ceremony of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie.

Reminding them of their potential, Shah said, “The work done by young officers in the next 25 years towards building a developed and self-reliant India will contribute significantly to fulfilling the aspirations of our freedom fighters.”