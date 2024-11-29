Centre approves 40 projects worth Rs 3.2K crore for tourist sites

NEW DELHI: The Centre has approved 40 projects worth `3,295 crore for transformation of tourism places into iconic centres with the primary aim to decongest traditional and popular tourist sites under special assistance scheme for states, which was part of the budget announcement.

The projects have been chosen after detailed consultation with the states and guidelines formulated by the ministry of tourism.

All state governments participated in the consultation except West Bengal. The ministry had received 87 project proposals worth about `8,000 crore. Briefing about the development, union tourism and culture minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said that the focus of the entire exercise — selecting the desination — was to tap future potential of a site and invite private investment for the growth of local economy and creation of employment opportunities.

“Based on the guidelines, 40 projects were shortlisted and submitted to the finance ministry. We have got sanction. Under the scheme, a long-term loan — a kind of soft grant — will be provided to the states for 50 years. It will not impact their borrowing capacity and doesn’t reflect in their debt list,” said Shekhawat.