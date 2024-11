ED raids Raj Kundra, others in 'pornographic' films linked money laundering case

MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday raided the premises of businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, and some others as part of a money laundering case linked to the alleged distribution of pornographic and adult movies, official sources said.

Around 15 locations in Mumbai and some cities in Uttar Pradesh are being searched, including the home and office of 49-year-old Kundra and some other persons, the sources said.

The agency is understood to be questioning Kundra at one of these premises.

This money laundering case of May, 2022 stems from at least two Mumbai police FIRs and chargesheets filed against Kundra and others.

The businessman and some others were arrested in the case by the police and later granted bail.

This is the second money laundering case against Kundra.

Early this year, the ED had attached assets worth Rs 98 crore of Kundra and Shetty in a crypto currency case.

The couple, however, obtained relief from the Bombay High Court against this ED attachment order.