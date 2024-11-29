Land law revamp: Uttarakhand government puts investment impact under microscope

Chief Secretary Radha Raturi has called on all government secretaries to provide feedback on the land laws. "We are seeking constructive suggestions to improve the existing framework," Raturi said.

It is noteworthy that, while the current land laws remain in place, the government has already taken steps to prevent their misuse. Under the direction of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, investigations into land transactions have been initiated across all districts of the state.

Additionally, the state government has constituted a committee, led by Chief Secretary Raturi, to examine the 23 recommendations put forth by a committee headed by former Chief Secretary Subhash Kumar concerning land laws. "This committee will ensure that the recommendations are thoroughly evaluated," Raturi added.

BJP state media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan asserted that the new land law, being introduced by the Dhami government, would be fully successful in preserving the state's original character.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Chauhan said, "The administrative measures implemented to investigate violations of land laws have instilled fear among those involved in illegal transactions."

However, Garima Mahara Dasouni, the chief spokesperson for the Uttarakhand Congress, strongly criticised the government’s proposed amendments to the land laws. Speaking to The New Indian Express, she said, "The BJP government's intentions regarding the land laws are unclear. The land laws introduced during the tenure of former Chief Minister Narayan Datt Tiwari were relaxed by subsequent BJP chief ministers, going against the sentiments of the state's residents. As a result, outsiders have been able to violate these laws with impunity, leading to rampant buying and selling of land."